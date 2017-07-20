Flipkart celebrates 10th anniversary; opens its doors to customers

On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Flipkart will throw open its doors to a select group of customers to allow them to experience a day in the life of India’s largest e-commerce marketplace. Flipkart Customer Day forges an intimate connect with the curious and discerning online shopper, and is a warm-hearted finale to the Month of Customers, which began with Flipkart leaders and employees delivering orders in person to customers across India.

Customers will be given an exclusive grand tour of Flipkart’s offices, the customer service centre and delivery hubs. They will be given an opportunity to interact with Flipkart leaders, and will gain deep insights into the exciting business and technology of e-commerce. This unique initiative, part of Flipkart’s BIG10 campaign, anchors a month-long activity in which Flipkart is celebrating its most important stakeholder — the customer — for being a part of its decade-long journey.

Flipkart already has several established channels through which it gives customers a forum to air their views, such as Focus Groups, Customer Experience Contact Center and Social Media. By inviting customers to its offices, Flipkart is set to give them a peek into the functioning of some of its teams such as technology, customer support and products.

“Customers are our most important stakeholder, from whom we’ve received tremendous love and support over the past decade. We want to thank customers for being a part of our fabulous journey by giving them an inside track on Flipkart and showing them how we go about fulfilling their wishes,” said CEO, Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

“All of Flipkart’s innovations so far such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, and Assured Buyback were inspired from customers and the problems they faced. I’m sure this personal interaction will help us gain some more unique insights, which may form the basis of future innovations.”

Apart from some of Flipkart’s corporate offices in Bengaluru, customers will also get a chance to tour one of its fulfillment hubs to see what happens in the background, from when they click ‘buy’ to when they hear the delivery person knock. The visits will be capped by meeting some of Flipkart’s top leaders, and sessions on how deep customer insights are culled from the mammoth volume of data Flipkart produces everyday from its website and app.