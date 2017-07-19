Paytm Mall announces 72-hour superhit sale

Paytm Mall is organising 72-hour Superhit Sale from July 18 – July 20, 2017, serving shopping enthusiasts across India.

The Paytm Mall 72 Hour Superhit Sale will be offering not only huge discounts across categories like fashion, electronics to even scooters and bikes, making things available at low prices but will also help customers pick quality brands planted with great deals.

As a part of the three-day sale by Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt. Ltd, 10 lucky winners who shop for more than Rs 1499 will also stand a chance to win an iPhone 7.

There will also be other exciting offers also running like free movie tickets for a year and more.