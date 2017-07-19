Ajit Joshi joins Urban Ladder as Chief Operating Officer

Urban Ladder has appointed industry veteran Ajit Joshi as President & Chief Operating Officer. Ajit Joshi comes to Urban Ladder with over 30 years of professional experience and has been instrumental in building some of India’s finest retail brands.

He was previously the CEO & MD of Croma – A Tata Enterprise. He also led operations and institutional sales business for Shopper’s Stop as Vice President Operations.

Over the past 5 years, Urban Ladder has built a strong product brand online. The next wave of growth will come from a two-pronged strategy of establishing a strong product differentiator and creating a world-class Omnichannel experience.

“As we prepare for the next phase of growth, it is important to strengthen the leadership team with rich experience and subject expertise. Ajit’s addition to the team is a crucial step in scaling our retail and growth strategy and win on offline distribution. Ajit’s vast retail experience will be an invaluable asset to us and will help us build a distinctive buying experience across channels” says CEO & Co-Founder, Urban Ladder, Ashish Goel.

Urban Ladder recently launched its first flagship experience center in Bangalore and is receiving an overwhelming response from customers. The brand will scale its retail presence across Bangalore and other cities to become the largest furniture brand in India by March 2018.

“Urban Ladder has made an incredible foray into retail with the first flagship experience center in Bangalore. In the past 5 years, we have carved a niche in the furniture space with innovative design and exceptional customer experience. We have done a great job of making houses into homes for people across India. Having established ourselves as the leader in online furniture, I’m now looking forward to the team conquering physical retail in the coming months,” says President & COO, Urban Ladder, Ajit Joshi.