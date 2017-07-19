Swiggy revamps app for easier discovery of food

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced the launch of its revamped app that has a modern and delightful interface to enable users choose restaurants and make food discoveries based on personal preferences.

The revamped app now enables easier discovery of food and restaurants, faster placing of orders and a seamless ordering and tracking experience.

It is also equipped with a fresh and easy-to-use interface that provides a snapshot of trending offers, new and popular options from the neighbourhood, and personalised suggestions for restaurants and dishes.

“The revamped app fully achieves our objective of providing a superior food ordering and delivery experience to users,” said VP (Products) at Swiggy, Anuj Rathi in a statment.

The app that has been rolled out to Swiggy’s users across Android and iOS platforms.