Anmol Industry announces Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador

The 22-year old biscuit brand Anmol Industries has appointed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for their Biscuit brand, Anmol Biscuit.

Anmol has decided to increase its investment in brand building by roping in Akshay Kumar, one of the most talented and the finest actor of Bollywood.

Anmol Industries Limited has undertaken a major rebranding initiative to cater to a wider market in India. The industry major has presence across eastern and northern parts of the country with its different ranges of biscuits and group would be expanding to Western and Southern market in the current fiscal.

“I am very happy to be welcomed as a part of your big Anmol family. Coming days would be very exciting, as Anmol is undergoing a complete brand relaunch,” said brand ambassador Akshay Kumar.

With an aim to gain a higher share of mind and gain consumers in new geographics, Anmol has increased its investment in brand building and has revamped the logo and the packaging. The new idea for Anmol Biscuits has ‘taste’ as its core idea, which has been incorporated in the core brand campaign.

“Anmol has always focused on the freshness and the taste quotient of its biscuits. The taste of the biscuit has always appealed to the consumers and we want to leverage on that. Relaunching with Akshay Kumar as the brand face will help us increase our market share. Thus, giving an upward revision to our current turnover of Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 2,000 crore by 2020, ”said MD, Gobind Ram Choudhary.

In addition to the new brand ambassador, Anmol will significantly increase its investments in advertising and sales promotion activities to cater to wider audiences.