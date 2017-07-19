Amazon launches ready-to-cook meals in a bid to expand groceries biz

Amazon has started selling ready-to-cook meal packages for busy households in a bid to expand its groceries business.

The company has registered a trademark for its new meal kit service, which comes with the tagline “We do the prep. You be the chef.”

These meal kits cost about US $16-20 for a two serving meal, which is the amount of servings in a meal kit. Also, there are plenty of meals and ingredients to choose from fit for anyone’s specific taste. In fact, there are 17 different meals that Amazon members can choose from.

Amazon meal kits are available only through the AmazonFresh grocery-delivery program, which costs US $15 a month and requires a separate US $99-a-year Prime membership. Delivery costs an additional US $10 on orders of US $40 or less, though free pickup options are available in Seattle.

Amazon’s push into the space could threaten many meal kit services, most notably Blue Apron, which just recently listed on the public market.