Tablez unveils Spanish fashion retail brand Springfield in India

Tablez India, a part of LuLu Group International has unveiled its first store of Spanish fashion brands – Springfield and Women’secret in India at Bengaluru.

According to a ANI report: A Grupo Cortefiel brand, Tablez India interests in Fashion, Speciality retail, and F&B – holds the master franchise rights for Grupo Cortefiel’s brands, Springfield and women’ secret, in India and Sri Lanka.

Headed by Adeeb Ahamed, the first Springfield and women’secret stores located in Phoenix Market City Mall, Whitefield was formally inaugurated by Eduardo Sanchez Moreno, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Spain in presence of Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez India and Antonis Kyprianou, Group General Manager for Franchising at Grupo Cortefiel.

Springfield is a popular Spanish casual wear lifestyle brand with presence in 941 stores across 73 countries. It will be sold through a mix of large format flagship stores and exclusive brand outlets in India. The brand will offer international fashion for both men and women between age of 25 – 35, looking for urban casual and trendy wear.

Women’secret, with presence of 630 stores across 82 countries, is a lingerie and innerwear brand from Grupo Cortefiel and will be retailed through exclusive brand outlets in India. The brand will offer a wide range of women’s lingerie, swimwear, beachwear, home wear and sleepwear.

“We are pleased to open the first stores of Springfield and women’secret in India in Bangalore and look forward to providing a unique branded shopping experience to our consumers,” MD Tablez India, Adeeb Ahamed was quoted by ANI as saying.

“Our India expansion plans will take the brands across major metros of India. Later in the year, six more stores for both the brands will open in India – two in Bengaluru, two in Mumbai and two in Chennai. By 2018, Springfield will open 9 stores and women’secret will open 12 stores in India with presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. By 2021 we hope to open 75 stores for both brands,” Ahamed was further quoted by ANI as saying.

“India is one of the most important markets for us and we are excited to launch our very first stores in the country at Bengaluru. Springfield and women’secret have both entered India at a time of robust growth in the urban fashion sector in the country, fuelled by growing interest of the large youth population in international brands,” said Group General Manager for Franchising at Grupo Cortefiel, Antonis Kyprianou told ANI.

“We are sure that Indian consumers will appreciate the fresh fashion appeal of our line of casuals from Springfield and innerwear from women’secret,” Kyprianou was further quoted by ANI as saying.

Grupo Cortefiel is focused on their expansion in the Asian continent, where they are currently present in eleven markets with a large presence in countries like China, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia, among others.