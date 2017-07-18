Tanishq launches ‘Red Carpet Collection’ in Mumbai

Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand, has launched the ‘Red Carpet Collection’ for those who create a style statement wherever they go.

According to a ANI report: The elegant Red-Carpet collection was launched in Mumbai by General Manager – Marketing (Jewellery Division), Titan Company Limited, Deepika Tewari and General Manager and Head Retail, Tanishq, Rajan Amba.

The collection was launched at Tote on the Turf, Mumbai in association with Harper’s Bazaar India.

This distinct collection is dedicated to the woman who is stylish, independent, progressive and seeks differentiation that enables her to stand a class apart. Inspired by the women of today, these affordable luxury jewellery pieces have the vivacity and flair of global fashion. The exclusive Red Carpet Collection by Tanishq includes necklaces, earrings, finger rings and bracelets.

“Tanishq truly understands the modern Indian woman and crafts gorgeous jewellery in line with her discerning and unique taste. The Red Carpet collection comprises of exquisitely handcrafted jewellery pieces that is marked by an intense burst of sensual colors of gemstones that is offset by the sheer brilliance of diamonds. This limited edition collection fuses elegance with iconic designs, which will truly enable any woman to live the ‘red carpet moment’ of her dreams. With this collection, Tanishq enhances its existing diamond jewellery portfolio,” said GM – Marketing, Titan Jewellery Division, Deepika Tewari was quoted by ANI as saying.

The event was attended by senior company management General Manager, Merchandising – Tanishq, Piyali Sen; Regional Business Head, Tanishq, Gaurav Kumar and Head of Design – Tanishq Design Studio, Abhishek Rastogi.

The collection is available only at select stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad and is priced from Rs. five lakh onwards. Although, customers from across the country also have an opportunity to custom-make these precious pieces of jewellery and can walk into their nearest Tanishq store to know more.