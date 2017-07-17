Paytm Mall revamps seller onboarding process to enhance consumer trust; delists over 85,000 sellers

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd is revamping the seller onboarding process to further enhance the consumer trust on its platform. As a part of its strategy, the company will continue to partner with reputed shopkeepers and brands, bringing their catalogues online, enabling smoother discovery and buying experience for their products.

It will also provide the shops with Paytm Mall QR Code solution, which consumers will be able to scan to browse their products and place an order instantly. This will empower local shops to get additional revenues from customers who will be able to buy their products online.

The company has made it mandatory for sellers to furnish brand authorization letters. The sellers will undergo strict quality and service audits that will include their registration number, shop location, shop photos and GSTIN among others in order to lists their products on the platform. This criteria blocks potential fraudulent merchant on signing up and creating a bad customer experience on the platform. As a result of the new guidelines, the platform has delisted over 85,000 sellers and their products, which were failing to meet its strict quality standards.

In addition to the revised measures, Paytm Mall will enable brands and shopkeepers to set the return, exchange and refund policies for their products being sold on the platform. The platform will offer complete logistic support to brands and shops through its network of logistics partners.

Chief Operating Officer – Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha said, “Our goal is to set the benchmark for a platform that empowers reputed local shopkeepers and brands to sell quality merchandise. We will work closely with existing sellers, and continue onboarding further. This will help us offer a superior consumer experience.”

Paytm Mall is scaling its partner network by adding 3,000 agents to its existing workforce as it goes deeper into tier II and tier III cities, digitizing catalogues of neighborhood shopkeepers and brands authorized stores. It will leverage mobile technology to make this wide retail inventory available to millions of Indians, while helping trusted retailers reach out to a wider set of customers around them.