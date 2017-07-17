JCPenney introduces toy shops in all stores

As JCPenney continues to explore new merchandise categories and differentiate its business, the retailer is opening toy shops in all of its brick-and-mortar locations with a significantly expanded assortment available at JCPenney.com.

Strategically adjacent to the Disney Collection inside JCPenney, the shops feature an extensive selection of toys for kids of all ages including dolls, action figures, racing cars, arts and crafts, board games, plushes and learning sets from leading brands such as Hasbro, Mattel, Playmobil and Fisher Price, to name a few.

To further reinforce its commitment to this playful category, JCPenney has doubled its online assortment of toys over the last year with plans to expand even more by the holiday shopping season.

“JCPenney has a nostalgic history of selling sought-after toys in our early Christmas catalogs, so we brought toys back last holiday season to see if they would resonate once again. We were extremely pleased by customer response and confidently made the decision to grow our toy assortment in stores and at JCPenney.com. We know that shoppers buy toys year-round and by creating a fun, inviting toy shop, with some of the biggest brands and hottest products, we will entice families to shop and spend more at JCPenney,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, JCPenney, John Tighe.

“Toys are an exciting product category for JCPenney and an in-store attraction that will drive traffic and sales as we continue to focus on increasing revenue per customer,” Tighe further added.

The toy shop inside JCPenney will help kids dream, imagine and explore with some of the most popular toys for toddlers, preschoolers and big kids, such as Barbie, Shopkins, Hatchimals, NERF, Hotwheels and Star Wars. Located within the children’s department, many of the shops feature an area that kids can play with select toys that will be available for them to try out and enjoy while in the store.