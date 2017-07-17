10 Best Indian Retail Organisations to Work For in 2017

India’s Best Companies to Work For: Retail 2017 list has been produced by Great Place to Work® Institute India, in partnership with RAI. Great Place to Work® Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organisations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. They work on the premise that organisations which foster a great work environment for employees will perform better.
GPTW Institute assessed participating organizations by administering a survey on a representative sample of employees from every organization and studied their people management practices. Here are the list of top 10 retail companies to work for in 2017.
11 Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited
Industry: Food/Grocery
Number of Employees: 4,500
About: Barbeque Nation is an Indian restaurant chain owned by Indore-based Sayaji Hotels Limited. The first restaurant opened in Mumbai in January 2006. The restaurant chain also has private equity firm CX Partners as its investor.
22 Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited
Industry: Food/Grocery
Number of Employees: 7,878
About: Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). has a Master Franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA and has rights to own and operate McDonald’s in India’s west and south markets since its inception in 1996. HRPL is a direct subsidiary of Westlife Development Limited with a focus on putting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants in India. It currently operates McDonald’s through 252 restaurants (as of 31 December 2016) across 34 cities and 10 states in west and south India.
33 Infiniti Retail Limited
Industry: Electronics
Number of Employees: 3,459
About: Infiniti Retail operates a chain of multi-brand electronics stores across India and an e-commerce website under the brand name Croma. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.
44 Jubilant Foodworks Limited
Industry: Food/Grocery
Number of Employees: 28,321
About: Jubilant FoodWorks was incorporated in 1995 and initiated operations in 1996. The company and its subsidiary operates Domino’s Pizza brand with the exclusive rights for India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It is India’s largest and fastest growing food service company, with a of 1,127 Domino’s Pizza restaurants across 265 cities (as on May 29, 2017).
Another famous brand of Jubilant Foodworks is Dunkin’ Donuts, the world’s leading baked goods and coffee chain, selling more than 1 billion cups of coffee a year and servicing more than 3 million customers per day. Today, there are more than 11,300 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants worldwide –with more than 3,200 international restaurants in 36 countries.
55 Levi Strauss (India) Private Limited
Industry: Clothing
Number of Employees: 237
About: Levi Strauss & Co. is driven by strong values, creativity and hard work. Using innovative, sustainable and progressive practices isn’t just how the company makes its jeans and other products — it’s a principle they value in all their work.
66 Lifestyle International Private Limited
Industry: Clothing
Number of Employees: 13,279
About: Lifestyle International (P) Ltd. started it operations in India in the year 1999. It is a part of the Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate, Landmark Group, and comprises of Lifestyle stores (Large format Departmental stores), Max (value fashion chain), Home Centre (Home Improvement stores) and the newly launched Easybuy (value fashion targeted at Tier 2 and 3). Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd currently has over 300 stores across 83 cities in India.
77 Marks And Spencer
Industry: Retail
Number of Employees: 1,332
About: Marks and Spencer (M&S) is a major British multinational retailer headquartered in the City of Westminster, London. M&S was founded in 1884 by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds. It specialises in the selling of clothing, home products and luxury food products. In 1998, the company became the first British retailer to make a pre-tax profit of over £1 billion. M&S currently has 959 stores across the U K including 615 that only sell food products. They have 52 stores in India.
88 PUMA Sports India Private Limited
Industry: Specialty Retail
Number of Employees: 574
About: PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For over 65 years, PUMA has been producing the most innovative products for the fastest athletes on the planet. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Golf, and Motorsports.
PUMA distributes its products in more than 120 countries and employs more than 13,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
99 Reliance Retail Limited
Industry: Retail
Number of Employees: 10,626
About: Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary company of Reliance Industries. Founded in 2006 and based in Mumbai, it is the largest retailer in India in terms of revenue. Its retail outlets offer foods, groceries, apparel and footwear, lifestyle and home improvement products, electronic goods, and farm implements and inputs. The company’s outlets also provide vegetables, fruits and flowers. It focuses on consumer goods, consumer durables, travel services, energy, entertainment and leisure, and health and well-being products, as well as on educational products and services.
It has a total of 3,383 stores as of June 2016 in India with an area of over 13 million square feet across 210 cities.
1010 United Colors Of Benetton India
Industry: Clothing
Number of Employees: 333
About: Benetton is a global fashion brand, based in Ponzano Veneto, Italy. The name comes from the Benetton family who founded the company in 1965. Benetton has a network of about 5,000 stores in the main international markets.