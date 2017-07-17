IG International signs up celebrity chef Kunal Kapur as the brand ambassador for Stemilt Growers

In yet another significant milestone, IG International, India’s largest fresh fruit importer has welcomed renowned Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur, Kunal Kapur to endorse its fruit brand, Stemilt Growers.

IG has roped in the celebrity chef as brand ambassador for a year in order to generate awareness among the masses regarding the high-quality and fresh fruits of Stemilt, Washington’s largest tree fruit company. Chef Kunal will also be a part of promotional campaigns and spread information about health benefits of the fruits sold across various platforms.

Currently, IG imports different varieties of apples, pears and cherries from Stemilt. The family-owned US-based fruit company has been a trusted brand in the international market for its unique approach to farming, innovation, and sustainability. Every year, IG imports around 10,000 tonnes of fruits from Stemilt and is one of the top-selling and sought-after brands for its delicious and power-packed cherries and apples.

Commenting on the brand new association, IG International’s Spokesperson Tarun Arora said, “We are truly delighted to have chef Kunal Kapur on board as our brand mascot. With his innovations in cuisine, creative combination of ingredients, and popularity on national and international food-focused shows, Kunal has been able to win the hearts of many food lovers. This clubbed with his unsurpassed knowledge on healthy foods makes him an ideal choice to represent Stemilt and popularize the rich benefits its produce offers. We look forward to nurturing this association and bringing the best to our consumers.”

Chef Kunal Kapur said, “Fruits are a staple in my diet and I look forward to spreading awareness around their health benefits. Stemilt as a brand is known for its high-quality and great-tasting produce and as a chef nothing delights you more than superlative and fresh ingredients. I am pleased to be associated with IG International that secures the best of exotic fruits globally to India, all the year round.”

IG International imports 31 varieties of fruits across 22 countries in the world and uses its exceptional distribution network to cater to a pan-India market in cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Cochin, Patna, and Nagpur. With over 50 years of experience, the brand has emerged as a trusted symbol of product quality, freshness and reliability with 14 companies under its aegis.