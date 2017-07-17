Pernia’s Pop-up Shop to raise funds

Pernia’s Pop-up Shop (PPUS), an online fashion store for men and women, started in the year 2012, is in advanced talks with investors to raise its first round of funding of around US $1 to 1.5 million towards marketing and technology. Owing to the company’s robust growth, the brand now aims to become the Indian fashion destination for patrons across the globe.

Commenting on the development, Fashion Icon and Entrepreneur, Pernia Qureshi, said,”The brand has received an overwhelming response since the time it was launched and we look towards expanding it further. The funds raised will be used to propel short-term growth in the business and scale in the domestic markets. We have already been in talks with certain funds and angels to close this round. We have engaged Ashika Capital Limited, an investment bank based out Mumbai to advise us on the transaction.”

“Pernia’s Pop-up Shop is at a stage where just a little extra financial boost can really take us far. We have already built and established the brand, now it is time to acquire new customers in India and world over and drive up the sales at a higher speed,” added Pernia Qureshi.

“I believe this is the right time for Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP to raise capital and expand the scale and reach of the business. We are already in talks with a few leading investors to partner with the company and will be looking to close the fundraise soon. From an investor perspective, we are looking at investors who can bring great strategic insights to aid further growth,” commented Assistant Vice President, Ashika Capital on the fundraise exercise, Mihir Mehta.

The company is an online curated design platform that brings Indian fashion to everyone from one city to another with just a click. The company’s growth over the years has helped it build a steady customer base and win customer loyalty.

Perniaspopupshop.com is a labour of love. The building of this business has had three distinct phases. The creation of the engine itself with the help of designers and programmers, the relationship building with the talent and suppliers, and finally the logistics back end, which has to work seamlessly to deliver quality brand value.

The latest feather in their cap is that Pernia’s Pop-up Shop now allows you to custom-design your own couture. Sketch to Reality, India’s first augmented reality shopping experience online. This one-of-a-kind luxury feature allows you to use your imagination and design that perfect outfit for that perfect occasion. A derivative of augmented reality, this is the first time an online portal has provided a personalization service like this. All you have to do is pick your favourite illustration from an array of wide choices and get creative. From embroidery to colour, silhouette to fabric, we’ll make your dream outfit just how you have always envisioned it. Last but definitely not the least, the outfit will come with a cute label with your name on it.

“The idea was to let the customer be their own designer. We get queries from people all over the world wanting to customize their outfits. With their creative minds and our disciplined eye, Sketch to reality redefines online shopping in India,” said Pernia Qureshi.

The e-commerce website has a clear differentiator. The curation by Pernia Qureshi! There are a number of e-commerce sites being set up in the country however they all face the same dilemma. The product is generic and not one has been able to build a platform that offers true fashion. On the other hand, perniaspopupshop.com will spell, at each point, beautiful and carefully picked fashion by one of the top stylists in the country.