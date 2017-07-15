11 stunning Starbucks stores around the world

1 1 Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto Ninei-zaka Yasaka Chayaten, the world’s first traditional Japanese-style Starbucks, opens for business on June 30. It’s located within a two-story, 100-year old traditional Japanese townhouse with noren curtains at the entrance. As a tribute to Japanese architecture and its surrounding community, Starbucks has preserved the building’s original design to create an environment that blends traditional Kyoto culture with the Starbucks Experience.

Making use of the building’s unique architecture, the nearly 3,000 square-foot store is designed so customers feel as if they are walking through a traditional Kyoto townhouse. There are gardens in the front, back, and center outfitted with stone water basins, thoughtfully positioned stones, moss and trees, emulating the beauty of a traditional Japanese garden.

The second floor features three tatami rooms, two of which are original to the building. Here customers can take off their shoes, relax, and enjoy their favorite coffee while sitting on cushions covered with silk fabric produced in the Tango region of Kyoto. Each room has an alcove where hanging scrolls are mounted in Nishijin-ori kimono fabric also produced in Kyoto.