KFC’s new ‘finger-lickin’ Huawei smartphone released

On its 30th anniversary in China, fast food restaurant chain KFC has partnered with Chinese mobile manufacturer Huawei to release a red-coloured smartphone that has the face of KFC founder Colonel Sanders embossed on the back.

According to a report in The Verge on Thursday, the ‘KFC’ phone will feature 5-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

The two brands announced the phone at an event in China and, according to the report, they will release only 5,000 such handsets.

The smartphone also comes with 3,020mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor with a price tag of about $160.