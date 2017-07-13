Infiniti Mall to go Omnichannel, provide click-and-collect facility to shoppers

Omnichannel trends have become the ‘burning platform’ for the retail industry as it provides consumers the convenience and ease of purchase. Be it retailer or even shopping malls, no one is leaving any stone unturned to leverage the power of digital. And the new name of this ever-expanding list is Infiniti Mall.

In an exclusive interview with Indiaretailing Bureau, Sr. VP, Infiniti Malls, Mukesh Kumar said, “We are also trying to develop an Omnichannel platform for our mall. Ours will be a little bit different as we will be providing the facility of ‘click-and-collect’. The customer will be able to block the product online for 24-hours, and within these 24-hours, the customers can come, pay, immediately pick up the product and go. We won’t be providing the facility of paying online or home delivery. And it should be operational in another six month’s time.”

Apart from this, Kumar revealed that the mall is also planning to invest heavily in technology as technology is shaping the future of retail.

“As far as technological developments are concerned, we are looking at loyalty program. We are planning to invest heavily on the loyalty. We are developing a loyalty app. So whenever a customer shops in the mall, it will help them earn points then and there,” said Kumar.

According to Kumar, the mall – which has devoted 70 per cent to fashion, 15 per cent to food and entertainment and rest 15 per cent to home, electronics, footwear and activewear – has no plans to bring on board any new brands as there is no space in the malls currently.

“Lower ground is dedicated to mostly services and electronics and hypermarket plus couple of value brands and home decor. Ground floor is all about unisex and international brands. There are some innerwear brands as well. First floor we have couple of men plus anchors, second floor is all about active wear and ethnic wear and some value brands and third floor is for entertainment food and theatre,” revealed Kumar.

He further added, “Fashion (unisex and womenwear) and food are the two top performing categories of the mall. But, now FECs and food are becoming anchors that attract the customers to the mall. So slowly malls are giving more space to these two categories.”