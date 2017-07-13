Cross launches first exclusive brand outlet in Kolkata

Cross, the iconic writing instrument and leather accessories brand established in the United States, since 1846, has launched its first exclusive brand outlet on July 12, 2017 at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata.

Famed as the official pen of American Presidents, Cross has a 170-year-old legacy of quality leather accessories and writing instruments.

“Kolkata, ranked at #3 by GDP, is a fact not known to most. Cross is privileged to have many fans, and patrons of the brand in the city. The city’s fastest growing mall, The Acropolis was chosen as Cross’s 1st home in India. The store will cater to our loyal customer base, while also attracting corporate customers, with our instant personalization, and corporate order facility” said Senior Manager – Marketing & Branding, Varun Sharma.

“Cross is a fantastic brand, much loved by consumers. Cross is always looking for opportunities to enhance its brand perception, while offering customers, great value. The global demand for accessories has been growing year on year at 16 per cent and Cross is keen to invest in the brand in a bid to dominate the top quality leather accessories category. We are excited at this new relationship with the city of Joy, Kolkata, and look forward to supporting the city, in our own small way, in the years to come”, commented Director & CEO of Torero Corporation, the Exclusive Global Licensee of Cross Leather Accessories, Yashovardhan Gupta.

The collection has been designed and crafted in 100 per cent top grain Spanish leather. In line with Cross’s belief in the age old, traditional techniques of leather manufacturing, all products are delicately and expertly handcrafted to create high quality leather accessories. The company’s philosophy of innovation, craftsmanship and luxury has earned them global acclaim for quality, softness, fit and finish in their leather accessories, which is unprecedented at the offered price point. Cross leather accessories is retailed in over 300 point of sales in India including Shoppers Stop, Kapsons, William Pen, etc.

Cross is the iconic writing instruments and leather accessories brand established in the United States in 1846. As the Official writing instrument of the White House, Cross writing instruments have been used and loved by eminent world leaders across the world. With 21 patents, the brand has stood for innovation, craftsmanship and luxury. Its leather accessorises are currently being retailed in over 50 countries across the globe and in key travel retail channels.