Ferrero joins Sedex to improve supply chain transparency

Ferrero and Sedex has announced partnership to drive improvements in global supply chain.

Ferrero will use Sedex’s global platform and industry leading tools and resources to gain further visibility of its global supply chain and engage with its suppliers to improve standards.

In line with its corporate social responsible approach, Ferrero seeks to constantly enhance the transparency of its supply chain. For this reason, Ferrero is engaged with Sedex to develop coverage of social audits at all tiers. This will enable Ferrero to gain even greater insight into its global supply chain, beyond the direct sustainability impacts.

Ferrero’s Group CSR approach aims to share values to create value throughout the whole value chain related to the major pillars of people and planet; from supporting local communities, to the people who contribute to the history of the company, by promoting active living, up to improving the impact of its activities throughout the entire supply chain.

Ferrero believes it has an important role to play in responsible sourcing, and is choosing to work with Sedex. CEO at Sedex, Jonathan Ivelaw-Chapman said, “We applaud Ferrero for their leadership on sustainability issues and are delighted that such a well-known and respected global brand has chosen to work with Sedex to further strengthen its commitment to responsible sourcing”.

Head of Global Procurement Raw Materials and Sustainability, Aldo Cristiano said “Ferrero is committed to improving supply chain transparency. Sedex’s tools and resources will enable us to further drive improvements in responsible business practices within global supply chains, by first operating in critical geographical zones and meeting our Corporate Social Responsibility approach related to sharing values to create value”.