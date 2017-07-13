Flipkart fashion launches ‘Be Trendy, Always’ campaign to strengthen market leadership position

Flipkart Fashion has recently launched campaign, ‘Be Trendy, Always’ to strengthen its market leadership position and putting forth a language of fashion that is synonymous with being trendy and affordable.

The campaign is a result of deep consumer research sessions that have clearly indicated that there is an inherent desire among shoppers to look good and be trendy. Based on this insight, earlier this year, (Jan-Feb), Flipkart Fashion ran the first phase of this campaign to help shoppers solve confusion around trends.

The latest campaign will address the myth that trendy fashion comes at steep price points – by focussing on making trends affordable and easily available – leading to ‘Be trendy. Always.’ This campaign will run till the first week of September.

The following new and additional features in the shopping experience on Flipkart will reinforce the value proposition:

Trends of the Day

Over 30 Flipkart fashion experts and in-house curators will hand-pick and curate 10-15 trends on a daily basis which will be available to customers at lower prices that regular days

Trends Subscription

Customers can avail the option of subscribing to fashion trends on Flipkart’s mobile app where customer preferences will be captured and delivered

Look-based constructs for everyday occasions

Curated collections along with great deals will be offered to customers for everyday occasions such as weekend brunches or a night out at the movies

Association with fashion authorities

Flipkart will work with Filmfare, Zee & Glamrs to create looks for customers based on fashion sported by Bollywood, TV celebrities & fashion stylists

Enhanced search options to guide shoppers

World-class data science solutions and rich conversational search options will offer customers relevant trends powering engaging and delightful shopping experiences

Over the last couple of months, Flipkart has been focussing on improving selections not just by adding more styles but by adding more relevant styles bringing in better discovery of products for customers. The enhanced experience reinforces Flipkart’s drive towards being the trendiest destination for affordable fashion.