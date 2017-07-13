East India’s premier salon chain Head Turners launches sports-themed salon

Head Turners, East India’s premier salon chain has launched a first-of-its kind sports themed salon in Gariahat. The salon braids delightful sporty interiors with excellent beauty and grooming services for ‘him’ & ‘her’. Present at the launch were ace fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta and model Saachi Bhasin.

Speaking on the occasion, Partner – Head Turners, Pankaj Killa, said, “We believe that there is no alternative to beauty and grooming services as they are the smoothest and most instantaneous ways to uplift an individual, both inside and out. I want all my guests to come and enjoy the differential salon-experience, even if it is a simple haircut. Each time a customer visits the salon, it should be a euphoric affair, transporting them to a paradisiacal world. Whether you visit a beauty salon for a rejuvenating facial or some other hair or beauty treatments we believe it will help you appreciate, applaud and savour your life.”

Explaining the concept behind opening this contemporary fabrication of the salon, Brand – Development Manager, Yash Killa, explains that sports has inveigled the fashion and beauty industry to a substantial extent. Sports stars are champions not only in their respective genre of sports but they are pagan symbols of the fashion industry too, patronising various fashion campaigns and some even own their idiosyncratic fashion labels.

Head Turners – Sports Salon, spread over 2200 sq.ft., is a new-age contemporary salon, furnishing a gratifying salon experience to its customers.

The décor, true to its theme is complete with interior pieces that will take you right into the world of sports.

Whether you like Beckham or Dhoni, our ace hairstylists will get you all those fancy hair spikes, sharp razor undercuts, Classic Black curtains, Fauxhawks, Quiffs, and Mohawks.

You can also watch all your favourite sports channels here and never fear about missing out on a match, since the salon offers live screening while you enjoy their services.

A special recreation area with indoor games like chess, dart, ludo and others has been created to keep customers entertained while waiting to be serviced.

Their services also come at affordable prices with haircuts starting at Rs 299 for men and Rs 399 for women, while facial services from Rs 1,200 onward. The salon is currently running an inaugural discount scheme of 30 per cent.