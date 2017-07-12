Top 12 Retail and Consumer Products Billionaires in India 2017

American business magazine Forbes released its annual list featuring richest people in the world on March 20, 2017. It was a record year for the richest people on earth, as the number of billionaires jumped 13 per cent to 2,043 from 1,810 last year, the first time ever that Forbes has pinned down more than 2,000 ten-figure-fortunes. Their total net worth rose by 18 per cent to $7.67 trillion, also a record.

The change in the number of billionaires — up 233 since the 2016 list — was the biggest in the 31 years that Forbes has been tracking billionaires globally. Out of these, 101 were Indians.

Today, even as retailers in India face the Herculean task of reaching out to the customer through a combination of mobile, social and human connect, we bring to you a list of top Indian billionaires in the retail and consumer products category.

The Forbes Billionaires list is a snapshot of wealth taken in 2017 using stock prices and exchange rates from around the world to calculate net worths.