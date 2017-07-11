Prashant Bokil, Head IT, Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd.

Prashant Bokil has successfully handled diversified activities like IT infrastructure management, marketing, sales, pre-sales, customer support, service delivery, man management, inventory management, service desk operations, service request management and software implementation during the 19 years of his experience. He has been instrumental in implementation of various softwares including Oracle based ERP. He has also implemented modules like inventory, procurement, production, sales and distribution, finance and retail and implementation of SAP B1.

Prior to joining Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, Bokil was associated with JC Retail as IT Head and DSK Digital Technologies Pvt Ltd as Head SSD.

According to Bokil, the five biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology are IoT, cloud computing, leap motion, 3D printing and natural user interface.

Whereas, the game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are IoT, cloud computing, natural user interface and 3D printing, shared Bokil.