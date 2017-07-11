Miraj Cinemas all set to take a big leap; to touch 100 screen landmark soon

From providing a wholesome entertainment experience with the perfect blends of the best of sound and display technologies to the comfortable interiors like reclining chairs and disabled friendly infrastructure, one of the fastest growing theatre chains in India- Miraj Cinemas is now all set to take a giant leap to touch 100 screen landmark soon.

Setting the Landmark

With a vision to touch the 100 screen milestone by end of this year, Miraj Cinemas now plans to expand from 79 existing screens pan India focusing on cosmopolitan various cities in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab among others and to reach nearly 200 screens by FY 2020.

“Miraj Cinemas endeavours to maintain its success and has taken every step in this direction. The company plans to operate and expand aggressively to over 100 screens Pan India with increasing presence in cities of Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Maharastra,” Managing Director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, Amit Sharma said.

With 79 existing theatre screens launched within five years across India, Miraj Cinemas is making its presence feel at National multiplex chain segment.

Rapid Execution

In order to reach the initial target of 100 screens, the multiplex operator has strengthened its position in populous states of Punjab, Gujarat and Delhi NCR by adding 5 new multiplexes with 15 screens in a record time of just 60 days.

The newest property of Miraj- Miraj MGM Cinema in Dhuri, Punjab is a two screen property with a capacity of 472 people. The only multiplex in Dhuri, has 3D screen with best in class sound system. Interestingly, within two months besides Dhuri the multiplex operator has launched another 3-screens multiplex in Hoshiyarpur at J’s EmiNent Mall complex having 2K technology projector and a silver screen for 3D movies. The multiplex is also equipped 7.1 Dolby digital sound system with boasts plush seating capacities along with recliner seats.

In Gujarat, Miraj Cinemas has come up with two new multiplexes in Vadodra and Ahmedabad besides its existing 7-screen property at Miraj City Pulse in Ahmedabad, 3-screen property in Gandhidham and another 4-screen property in Miraj Cine Pride in Ahmedabad.

The latest multiplex of Miraj cinemas in Vadodra situated at SWC Mall has 3D equipped 4-screen boasts of 728 plush seating capacities with 7.1 Dolby surround sound facility, 2K projectors and recliner seats. While its Ahmedabad property situated at Vitthal Plaza (New Naroda) and has 3 screens with a seating capacity of 372 along with silver screen and recliner seating facilities comprises with modern state-of-the art infrastructure.

Likewise, in Delhi-NCR, Miraj Cinemas has its new 3 screen multiplexes in Rajendar Nagar, Ghaziabad where it has 3D equipped screens with seating capacity of 711 people with 7.1 Dolby digital sound systems. The new property in Ghaziabad has come up in addition to the Miraj Cinemas existing 2 screen multiplex in Chaudhary Mall, Ghaziabad and at 2 screen multiplex at Subhash Nagar in New Delhi.

Expanding the Realm

Setting its feet firm in entertainment world, Amit Sharma, Managing Director Miraj Entertainment Ltd laid the foundation of Miraj Cinemas in Ajmer in 2012 with an aim to provide best in class movie viewing experience across India. With 79 existing theatre screens launched within five years across India, Miraj Cinemas is making its presence feel at National multiplex chain segment. Giving ‘value for money’ to the movie buffs, Miraj Cinema believes in promoting not just the Bollywood and Hollywood films but regional cinemas too. Be it out-of-the-box movie distribution strategy or the extensive promotional and marketing model, Miraj Cinemas is uncompromisingly capturing markets in metro cities to smaller towns/cities to create a more widespread awareness about the company.