Paytm Mall on-boards over 800 personnel; set to hire 2,000 more this year

In May 2017, Paytm commissioned a separate entity by the name of Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd to address the potential in online commerce. The company’s online shopping platform, Paytm Mall, raised US $200 million from SAIF Partners and Alibaba Group Holdings. Paytm has moved over 800 personnel actively involved in the growth of its e-commerce business from One97 Communications to the newly incorporated Paytm Mall. The company is also planning to hire 2,000 new personnel across various business and tech roles to effectively scale its operations.

Paytm Mall is focused on building the country’s largest e-commerce platform that enables brand and local shopkeepers in growing their business. It is innovating on multiple aspects of discovery and logistics among others to emerge as the preferred destination for consumers looking for the widest range of products sold by trusted sellers. The firm has put together a team with the most diverse set of experiences and skill-sets to handle key roles – Saurabh Vashishtha for marketing, Amit Bagaria for customer experience, Bhushan Patil for logistics and Sunil Goyal for Product and Technology. This team will continue overseeing various categories across the company.

Chief Operating Officer – Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha, said, “I am excited to work with our long-standing colleagues to build the most trusted online shopping platform. We will make the largest selection of products available to customers on their smartphone, while empowering brands and local shopkeepers to sell online and offline with equal ease.”

Paytm Mall is also scaling its partner network by adding another 3,000 Paytm Agents to its existing workforce as it goes deeper into Tier II and Tier III cities, digitizing catalogues of neighborhood shopkeepers and trusted brands. It will leverage mobile technology to make this wide retail inventory available to millions of Indians, while helping these retailers reaching out to a wider set of customers around them.

Paytm Mall’s O2O (Offline-to-Online) platform is positioned to contribute towards the growth of every stakeholder in the retail ecosystem including shopkeepers and brands. It will boost the business of local stores by bringing new customers who will be able to discover them on Paytm Mall and conveniently place an order. Retailers also get access to valuable customer analytics for better targeting of existing users. Additionally, the customers who walk into the shops to scan the Paytm Mall QR code will be able to follow the store, place orders and get exciting offers.