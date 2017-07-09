Innovation at its best with Girggit’s colour-changing t-shirts

With all kinds of innovation and technology already taking over the fashion industry, we almost forgot there is always something new coming this way. And now, we have been offered a range of colour changing t-shirts by a new entrant in the market, Girggit. Standing true to its name, Girggit (meaning, chameleon, in english) t-shirts change its design and colour in sunlight. The same t-shirt looks different in design and colour if worn indoors, and changes form when one steps out.

These men’s t-shirts are made from super fine-combed cotton and are available in extra small, small, medium and large sizes on all the leading e-commerce portals, said a statement. Talking about the innovations involved in the making of these, Founder, Girggit, Himanshu Thakur said, “Based on solar active technology, colour-changing inks and dyes are engineered for application on Girggit t-shirts. Much like a flower that blooms in the sun’s rays, the hidden colours found in Girggit’s exclusive prints unfold into vibrant colour upon exposure to sunlight, then returning to their original state without sunlight.” Now, that’s a new and an out of the box innovation. Don’t you think?

Girggit came into the cause in 2016 with a creative mission to dress the young people who are not only lively at look but fashion flows in their nerves. “When Girggit, an idea, was taking place, the room was occupied by thoughts such as what are the aspirations of today’s customers and how I can help them in meeting their fashion aspirations. Girggit is a part of Shree G. Pingaksh Finsol Pvt. Ltd., which always emphasises on creativity, commitment and accountability to make the brand transparent yet trendy. Within 1 year of presence in the market, Girggit has gained a lot of popularity in media both online and offline,” Thakur maintained.

Effortless style, authenticity, and comfortable living are at the fingertips of the brand’s outlook. Girggit’s aspiration is to be the best casual fashion brand with an outstanding price-value statement, capturing market trends and newness in colour, quality fabrics, and shapes, and expressing them in the relaxed, effortless, and comfortable Girggit style. The brand’s founder continued, “The idea behind the brand is its unique colour changing technology which has been used on the t-shirts wherein the design team focuses not only on the surface ornamentation of the product but also on the technology part. Apart from the colour changing line, there is also a fashion line in the top wear segment for both men and women which is again based on the season’s trend and consumers’ need. The entire collection is developed after a detailed research on the fashion forecast, trends and most importantly, on the changing demands and preferences of the present youths.

Priced affordably between Rs 699 – Rs 1,499, the brand stands for change in terms of both technology and innovations in the fashion industry. Thakur assured that Girggit will very soon apply this ‘colour- changing technology’ to other apparel categories as well.

Girggit is like an eternal alliance intended to dress young people who have a casual dress sense, who evade stereotypes and who aspire to feel good in whatever they are wearing. Within a span of one year, Girggit has gained a lot of popularity and acceptance among its customers and retails through major e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Paytm, Amazon and Shopclues. Thakur also apprised, “By the end of the year, we are going to make a foray into the brick and mortar market too.”

Girggit claims to bring alive the fashion forward attitude of the young crowd and has been adapting to the fashion market quite well. The brand’s USP is its colour changing technology wherein, the brand holds an exclusive place in India. “With creative ideas and transformations, we are coming with a lot of interesting fashion surprises in the fashion world,” Thakur concluded.