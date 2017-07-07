Piyush Kumar Chowhan, CIO, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited

Piyush Kumar Chowhan is an experienced professional working in areas of retail strategy, business analytics, customer loyalty and CRM, retail business consulting and supply chain management.

As CIO for Arvind Brands, he is responsible for IT strategy and execution of technology for all its brands business.

He has an experience in setting up new strategic groups, BU’s in areas of business, finance operations and analytics to achieve strong business benefits.

He posseses a strong domain knowledge in retail, e-commerce and supply chain management while working for global retailers like Walmart, Target, Circuit City, Tesco, Best Buy etc.

He has setup and managed competency centers/ teams for retail and supply chain as shared service or captive units. He also has an exposure in building practice/ COE in business analytics and retail consulting.

He specialises in business analytics, retail analytics, IT strategy, retail technology solutions, program management, P&L management, business consulting, IT delivery, PMO setup and ERP implementation.

According to Chowhan, the biggest changes happening in world of technology are: connected humans and things – this is enabling a very different set of data availability which the organizations need to understand how to use the same explosion of compute for high end analytics – the compute power is growing at a very faster rate which is enabling companies do far higher things at much lower cost outcome driven technology solutions.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are IoT, connected enterprise and analytics, shared Chowhan.