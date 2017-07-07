Restaurant Indian Accent to open in London

Indian restaurant Indian Accent will open doors in London.

It will open at 16 Albemarle Street, Mayfair, London, in early October. The site was previously occupied by Old World Hospitality’s other restaurant Chor Bizarre.

Rohit Khattar, Founder Chairman of Old World Hospitality, the parent company of Indian Accent, said in a statement: “We are so very grateful to the loyal diners of Chor Bizarre for their love and patronage that kept us going for 20 glorious years.

“This decision to close Chor Bizarre was hard. However, it did need major refurbishment after so long and whilst we were looking for a home for Indian Accent, we realised that there was no space more perfect than 16 Albemarle Street, Mayfair. We do hope that London embraces Indian Accent as warmly as New York has.”

Indian Accent showcases inventive Indian cuisine by complementing the flavours and traditions of India with global ingredients and techniques. The restaurant opened a branch in New York in 2016 to critical acclaim.