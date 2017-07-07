Being Human to open 20 new retail stores every year

Being Human, the retail division of Mandhana Industries, which currently has 60 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), 259 Shop-in-shops (SIS) and presence in 22 states and 68 cities, is planning to open 20 new stores every year.

Design Head (Menswear), The Mandhana Retail Ventures, Saurabh Singh revealed, “Being Human Clothing currently operates in Indian cities such as: Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Varanasi and Vijayawada amongst others. Our primary market is the West and the North region. The brand is aiming to open 20 stores per year with atleast 70 percent of the stores will be targeted in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities. A few of the cities on the roadmap are: Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Raipur amongst others.”

The brand is also aggressively looking at expansion with online retail and a synergy in going Omnichannel as Saurabh told Indiaretailing, “We are in discussions with partners that will help us align our online and physical stores in a seamless manner that will help us to fulfill online orders via our physical stores. We are looking forward to launching our online retailing website very soon.”

Being Human, a clothing line with a heart waslaunched by Salman Khan, India’s A-list cine-star in 2012 and is globally licensed by The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd. The company has its footprints in over 15 countries with over 700 point-of-sale. Royalties from merchandise sale give impetus to the initiatives of Being Human-The Salman Khan Foundation in India, dedicated to the twin causes of education and healthcare for the underprivileged. This unique business model finds an instant international connect, acceptance and appreciation. The brand is retailed across multiple channels of exclusive stores, shop-in-shops, distributor networks and e-commerce websites internationally and in India.

