Walmart CIO Pankaj More’s ABC: AI, Big Data & Consumer

20+ years of experience in technology development, project management, driving IT strategy for business, leading operations and providing leadership to cross-functional, diverse and global teams is what it takes to become the CIO of Walmart India – and that’s exactly the illustrious past of Pankaj More.

Having joined Walmart in 2013, More led tech strategy for Asian markets and in 2015, assumed the role of CIO Walmart India, spearheading their Omnichannel B2B Cash & Carry business in country. Prior to setting foot into retail, More has worked in the telecom, financial services and energy sectors.

He has been associated with various reputed companies like GE Energy as CIO – Power Generation Services, India & South Asia, GE Capital as IT Manager & Operations leader and HCL Comnet Limited as Senior Software Engineer.

According to More, the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are AI, big data and consumer (ABC).

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are voice, VR and machine learning, shared More.