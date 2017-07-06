Infinitas Technologies brings world class NCR RealPOS 25 with low cost in India

Engineered for demanding retail environments, the NCR RealPOS 25 delivers superior value with its versatile design, robust performance and high reliability.

Versatile Design

The NCR RealPOS 25 features a slim all-in-one design, an intuitive touchscreen interface and flexible mounting options that enable placement on a counter or a wall. The NCR RealPOS 25 can also be used as a multimedia kiosk for self-service applications.

High Reliability

Engineered to provide years of dependable operation, the NCR RealPOS 25 features a rugged enclosure, long-life LED display and fanless operation to increase reliability. The NCR RealPOS 25 also provides efficient serviceability with quick access to internal components, intuitive cable routing and diagnostic indicators — making the system simple to install, simple to use and simple to service.

Energy Efficient Performance

The NCR RealPOS 25 delivers a great combination of performance and efficiency so you can increase your speed of service while reducing costs. Featuring power-optimized Intel® processor technology, the NCR RealPOS 25 is up to 50 per cent more energy efficient than prior generation terminals to help your bottom line and the environment.

Superior Value

The NCR RealPOS 25 offers outstanding functionality and value from a global retail leader. With its flexible design, robust performance and long lifespan the NCR RealPOS 25 delivers a low total cost of ownership to maximize your point-of-sale (POS) investment.

