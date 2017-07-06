Flipkart only Indian company to feature in Top 50 Smartest Companies’ list

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, has been featured in a list of the ‘50 Smartest Companies 2017’ by MIT Technology Review, one of the world’s most influential tech magazines.

The annual list celebrates the top 50 companies globally that best combine innovative technology with an effective business model.

Flipkart is the only Indian company to be featured on the list this year, which also has on it other global tech powerhouses such as Tesla, Alphabet, Facebook and Apple.

“This is fantastic recognition of Flipkart’s tech leadership position and the progress we’ve made towards our mission, which is to transform commerce in India through technology. In the past decade, Flipkart has pioneered India-specific innovations which have not only led to the adoption and rise of e-commerce in India, but have also become standard global tech solutions. We’re honoured by the recognition from such a well-respected global tech voice,” said CEO, Flipkart, Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Flipkart, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has over the years built tech solutions that cater to India’s unique needs. It’s Progressive Web Apps, a website that looks and feels like an app but uses a fraction of mobile data, has made e-commerce accessible even in remote places with patchy internet coverage.

More recently, Flipkart has leveraged Artificial Intelligence models to make search more conversational for customers so they can quickly narrow down on the product of choice.