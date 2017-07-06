Amazon infuses another Rs 1,680 crore in India

Amazon has infused another Rs 1,680 crore into its Indian marketplace operation – Amazon Seller Services, according to a regulatory filing on Registrar of Companies.

Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd (Amazon India) received the funds last month.

In June 2016, Amazon.com Inc. had said it would invest an additional US $3 billion in India after the company exhausted its earlier investment pledge of US $2 billion made in 2014.

Since Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos made that initial US $2 billion investment commitment in July 2014, Amazon India has already received more than Rs15,000 crore.

Amazon has been spending all that cash on building massive warehouses, a large logistics unit, marketing, discounts and increasing product assortment.

Amazon, which has recently completed four years of operations in India, is locked in an intense battle for leadership with homegrown e-retailer Flipkart.

The company has been aggressively investing in setting up fulfillment centres across India to ensure speedy delivery to consumers. It has 41 such warehouses across 13 states.

Previously, Bezos has said the company will keep investing in the Indian market to strengthen technology and infrastructure.

“Our India team is moving fast and delivering for customers and sellers… It’s still Day 1 for e-commerce in India, and I assure you that we’ll keep investing in technology and infrastructure,” said Bezos.