Steve Madden jewellery makes India debut

American fashion brand Steve Madden jewellery has announced the launch of an exquisite line in India in association with an e-commerce brand.

The brand announced the launch of the line, that has close to 200 styles, with Amazon Fashion.

The range has earrings, bracelets, necklace, chokers, chain, keychains, pendants, rings and charms.

“Jewellery has always been close to the heart of Indians. And a brand like Steve Madden has always allured the crowd with its varied offerings,” Ujjval Saraf, Director of Brandzstorm India Marketing, the Indian distributor of the brand, said in a statement.

“The exclusive launch of jewellery in India on Amazon Fashion not only helps us leverage high virtual footfalls but also gives our customers across the country an easy access to a premium line of jewellery from an iconic brand,” added Saraf.

Steve Madden revolutionised the fashion industry with footwear and other accessories and consistently continues to set trends, merging many years of experience with unique and creative designs.