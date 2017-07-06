Promod ventures into the e-commerce space with Myntra

French fashion wear brand, Promod, has forayed into the e-commerce space with its launch on the country’s biggest fashion ecommerce portal, Myntra.

The brand will be available on Myntra in variants across apparel, accessories and footwear categories. The Promod collection is stylish, trendy at the same time comfortable for modern women to suit their daily requirements. The products will be available on the portal and mobile app and shoppers will be able to choose from over 350 styles from the brand.

The association with Myntra will benefit Promod as it covers a major share of the online fashion retail market and it will help the brand cater to online shoppers. Through this platform Promod is looking at a Rs 10 crore business in the first year. This also counterparts Promod’s aggressive offline strategy and the brand is excited to mark a long association with Myntra.

Promod was created in 1975 as a French family boutique dedicated to the sharp design, the production and the retailing of women’s ready-to-wear and original accessories. With more than 40 years dynamic experience in women’s ready-to-wear retailing, today, the Promod brand promotes accessible fashion clothing, in unpretentious natural styles, creating a French fashion spirit in more than 50 countries.