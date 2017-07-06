Pepe to increase focus of their retail expansion in Tier II and III markets

Pepe Jeans is the brainchild of the Shah brothers from Kenya – Nitin, Arun and Milan Shah – who revolutionized London’s fashion scenario by creating stylish and trendy jeans unlike the customary ordinary looking denim available in those days. In 1989, Pepe entered India and quickly captured the imagination of the fashion-starved consumers across the country.

Today, the brand has an extensive presence in India, with 214 Exclusive Brand Outlets, 606 Shop-in-Shops, and 931 Multi Brand Outlets with a presence in 13 states and 21 cities.

Head Marketing, Pepe Jeans, Neha Shah revealed that the brand is going aggressive as far as their future retail expansion plans in India are concerned. She said, “We are currently in the process of opening multiple stores in key Tier II and Tier III cities such as Bikaner, Shimla, Siliguri and many more. We plan to increase the number of stores in both metro cities and growing tier II & III cities, with an increased focus on brand outlets.”

Speaking on innovation with the help of new technology and its expansion plans, Shah stated, “Technology too has played a great role in defining the front-end and back-end for the brand. While reviewing the front end, there is customization, where consumers now are more open to customization, they want to add a lit bit of their creativity to the garments.”

Denim Customization Service

Neha Shah explained how in October of 2015, Pepe Jeans became the first brand in India to introduce a denim customization service, Pepe Jeans Custom Studio.

“Pepe Jeans Custom Studio allows customers to step into the design seat and customize their denim in a few easy steps. First, pick a laser print to be tattooed on the denim. Next choose the fastenings – be it buttons, rivets or tacks. Then select the brush of the garment and where exactly you want it. Lastly, choose the colours you want your print to be in. Pepe Jeans’s customization service empowers the customer with the opportunity for personalization; and therein lays a powerful tool that will revolutionize denim fashion in India,” she said.

Currently, the custom studio is available at four locations across India. By the end of 2017, Pepe Jeans is set to have six stores in total where the Custom Studio will be available.

The brand manufactures a wide array of chic casual wear for men, women and kids. Jeans is the core product of the brand and is very popular and sells extremely well. Jeans come in a variety of fabrics, washes, fits and colours.

The brand’s product portfolio also includes t-shirts, flat knits, sweaters, sweat shirts, jackets as well as woven merchandise. The accessories range consists of bags, wallets, caps, socks and footwear.

