Mobile payments, Cloud, IoT and Robotics are technologies of the future: Raymond’s Kunal Mehta

GM Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd, Kunal Mehta, stated in a recent survey by IMAGES Group – The 10 Retail Technology Showstoppers – that the four biggest / most important changes coming about in the world of retail technology are mobile payments, cloud platforms, IoT and robotics.

On the customer experience front, Mehta added, “The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are Beacon and Geo-Fencing technology for personalised customer offers, Augmented Reality and wearable devices.”

Kunal Mehta – who has over 15 years of experience across a wide range of organizations in leadership capacities – also said it was important for companies to upgrade e-commerce platforms so that their organisations ready to drive their Omnichannel strategies.

At Raymond Lifestyle Business, Mehta is responsible for designing, delivering and maintaining highly available IT systems along with creating business value and process improvements through technology enablement. He has worked towards realizing the maximum value and returns on IT investments and now drives enhancements in IT services, processes and organization effectiveness.

Prior to this, he was associated with Trent Hypermart Ltd as Head IT, Unisource as Senior Business Systems Analyst, Reliance Retail as Assistant Manager IT Applications, Johnson and Johnson as Executive IT and Nilkamal Ltd as Senior Manager IT.

He was adjudged one of the 50 Most Influential Technology Leaders at the Retail Technology Conference and Awards in Feb ‘16 as well as 100 Most Innovative CIO of India by World Sustainability Congress in June’16.