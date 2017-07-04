Alibaba increases stake in e-commerce platform Lazada

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) announced that it will invest approximately USÂ $1 billion to increase its stake in Lazada Group, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, from 51Â per cent to approximately 83Â per cent. This transaction demonstrates the continued success of Lazadaâ€™s business, Alibabaâ€™s confidence in the growth potential of the Southeast Asian markets and its commitment to the region as part of its global strategy.

Alibaba will purchase the shares of certain Lazada shareholders at an implied valuation of US $3.15 billion for the company, reflecting a significant increase in the value of Lazada since Alibaba first acquired its majority stake in April 2016. The transaction will increase Alibabaâ€™s total investment in Lazada to over USÂ $2 billion. Lazada will continue to operate under the same brand following this investment.

Alibabaâ€™s investment in and collaboration with Lazada have been an important part of expanding Alibabaâ€™s global footprint, providing it with unrivaled access to consumers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. With only 3Â per cent of the regionâ€™s total retail sales conducted online, Southeast Asia is expected to offer tremendous growth potential.

With Alibabaâ€™s scale, e-commerce know-how and technology expertise supporting the execution of Lazadaâ€™s management team, the two businesses have successfully developed a vibrant e-commerce gateway, giving brands and sellers access to the 560 million consumers in the region. The cooperation has also enabled Lazada to invest further in the marketplace, technology, payments and logistics, greatly enhancing its services and providing an unparalleled consumer experience for online shoppers, as well as critical support for the regionâ€™s merchants, many of whom are small businesses.

“As a market leader, Lazada has demonstrated its ability to execute and further lead the region in products and services with the best consumer experience in Southeast Asia while growing a strong ecosystem that supports small businesses going online,” said CEO of Alibaba Group, Daniel Zhang. “The e-commerce markets in the region are still relatively untapped, and we see a very positive upward trajectory ahead of us. We will continue to put our resources to work in Southeast Asia through Lazada to capture these growth opportunities,” he added.

CEO of Lazada Group, Maximilian Bittner, said, “I couldnâ€™t be more excited to deepen our relationship with Alibaba. With their support, we will continue to empower brands and sellers to offer a wide selection of unique assortment to consumers across Southeast Asia while delivering an exceptional customer experience backed by our best-in-class logistics network.”

During the past 12 months, both Lazada and Alibaba worked on a number of initiatives to advance e-commerce in Southeast Asia, endeavoring to lower barriers and facilitate borderless commerce. These initiatives include the establishment of an e-fulfillment center in Malaysia which forms part of Alibabaâ€™s Electronic World Trading Platform (eWTP) strategy, advancing ‘Thailand 4.0’, and launching Taobao Collection in Singapore and Malaysia allowing local customers to shop for high quality products from China.

Morgan Stanley Asia Limited acted as exclusive financial adviser for the transaction.