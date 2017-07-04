5 unique technology features of UberEATS’ on-demand food delivery app

UberEATS, an on-demand food delivery app that helps bring food to the consumers in a convenient and reliable manner has started delivering in Mumbai. Partnering with over 200 restaurants in Mumbai, UberEATS allows Mumbaikars to order their favourite food at the tap of a button.

Bhavik Rathod, who was formerly GM, South & West, Uber rides business, has been appointed to lead UberEATS in India and spearhead UberEATS expansion across the country.

UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. In the past 18 months, it has grown incredibly fast, and is now a stand-alone app available in 26 countries and in 78 cities around the globe, including India.

Here are the unique technology features built in UberEATS app to deliver on the promises of selection, speed and service:-