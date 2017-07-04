Toonz Retail scores a hat-trick, launches 3 new stores in Uttar Pradesh

Expanding their retail presence in all geographies, Toonz Retail, the homegrown retail chain for all the needs and occasions of kids from 0 to 12 years, has launched three new stores in Uttar Pradesh taking their store count from 8 to 11. The new stores were launched in Lucknow, Meerut and Jhansi.

All the stores are spread over an area of 1500 sq. ft, offering a premium experience to the customers. Along with flagship brands WowMom, SuperYoung and SuperYoung Celebrations, Toonz Retail’s store also presents a complete range of exciting kids’ products including fashion, baby care, nursery, toys and school supplies amongst others.

“We at Toonz are always expanding our horizons and launching stores in new cities with latest collections to fulfill all the needs of parents & their kids. Uttar Pradesh is an important market and with the launch of our 11th store it will help us strengthen our foothold in this region,” said Managing Director & CEO, Toonz Retail India Pvt. Ltd, Sharad Venkta.

“Tier II cities have a huge advantage in terms of real estate cost. The rentals in tier II cities are just a fraction of that in a metro or tier I cities. Even in a tier II city we ensure that the real estate cost does not go beyond 15 percent of the total cost. We do a market survey to understand whether the store has a sales potential six to eight times of the rentals,” he further added.

With safety and quality being the top priority, Toonz Retail aims to provide the best in apparels and other kids’ merchandise.