Menswear brand Turtle opens 100th exclusive brand store in Kolkata

Turtle, a premier men’s lifestyle brand recently opened their 100th exclusive brand store at Baguihati, Kolkata. The store, spread across an entire floor at Raghunathpur showcases some of the best in class men’s wear exclusively designed for the modern man. The boutique is entirely dedicated to the men’s apparel and accessories prêt-à-porter collections.

The store was inaugurated by noted Bengali cinema actor Prambrata Chatterjee and Director, Turtle Limited, Shitanshu Jhunjhunwala. A gala fashion show was also organized at the store to mark the celebration of 100th store.

The 1000 sq. ft. showroom exhibits formal shirts and trousers in pure cotton and linen. The international designs coupled with the adventurous colour palate strive to create an effortlessly cool yet professional look. The ‘Sport Club’ collection comprise of a range of Denims, T-Shirts and Polo necks etc in versatile colours.

The store will also house the much coveted ‘Hand Woven Collection’ of Turtle. The brand has been the first to introduce the original ‘desi’ fabric of India in a modernised and trendy avatar.

Apart from the ultimate men’s apparel collection, accessories such as belts, wallets, cuff links and ties are also on offer.

“It is a matter of pride for us, a long-cherished journey with the opening of the 100th exclusive store of Turtle. We have always kept in mind the consumer demands and the change in market trend with regards to our designing and product quality and moved ahead accordingly. We would like our consumers to enjoy apparel shopping experience at our stores and I do hope that our hospitality apart from the wide variety of chic collection would make them feel content. Moreover, one lucky customer can also win a Yamaha Bike against purchasing over Rs 3000,” said Jhunjhunwala.

The decor of the store matches the theme of menswear. The walls feature molded panels covered with special fabric, and a contrasting backlit onyx. The floor, finished with beige shiny stone, creates a refined ambience.