Taiwan gets its first Apple store

In a bid to expand its customer outreach, Apple on Saturday opened its first-ever store in Taiwan.

The store is located on the ground floor of the iconic building Taipei 101 of Taiwan’s capital Taipei.

Apple Taipei 101 features the company’s latest store design. Avenues, inspired by window displays along a shopping street, line the store walls with interactive displays.

“Apple Taipei 101 will host new ‘Today at Apple’ programmes, including more than 60 free hands-on sessions designed for customers of all ages to take their creative skills to the next level around topics including photography and video, art and design, music, coding and more,” the tech giant said in a statement.

Apple said the store will also offer hands-on training to entrepreneurs, developers and other business customers in ‘The Boardroom’.

“At the heart of every Apple Store is the drive to educate and inspire in a space where the community can come together to learn,” the statement added.

There are currently 130 employees at the store who will introduce the customers to Apple’s best products, services and in-store experiences.