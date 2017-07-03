Flipkart celebrates Month of the Customer as part of 10th anniversary

Flipkart today flagged the start of the ‘Month of the Customer’, part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, with a program in which its employees visit customers across the country in July. The initiative will see top executives, including CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and employees across business functions participate to acknowledge and thank customers for their relentless support over the past 10 years of Flipkart’s journey.

The visits to customers’ homes are planned across India, especially from where Flipkart expects its next 100 million customers to come from, such as Tier II, III and IV towns like Amritsar, Bhopal, Cuttack, Guwahati, Indore, Jamnagar, Nashik, Patna and Vijaywada.

Through the visits, Flipkart employees would have the chance to hear first-hand what customers like about Flipkart, and collect feedback on what could be done better — ideas that could help drive the next phase of growth for India’s largest e-commerce marketplace. The visits will also offer an opportunity for Flipkart to learn more about how customers live, the products they are interested in buying, and the kind of solutions they require.

Talking about the inspiration behind celebrating customers, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, said, “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why all our work in the past decade — our innovations that drove adoption and affordability, tech advancements, and category expansions — was done to simplify and bring value to our customer’s life. As we dedicate this month to our customers, we would like to take this opportunity to get to know them better by personally interacting with them.”

He further added, “We want to thank each and every one of our customers for supporting us through this 10 year journey and making Flipkart what it is today.”