Flipkart launches first private label for men, Metronaut

Flipkart Fashion has launched its first fashion private label for men – Metronaut, a contemporary urban fashion line offering the trendiest styles at incredible price points. A mix of unpretentious, contemporary and smart, the collection will feature a wide range of over 300 styles in men’s clothing and accessories which will be rapidly ramped up to tap into the growing market amongst fashion-forward Indian men.

Men’s apparel has been one of the largest and fastest growing categories in the online lifestyle space in India. It has been observed that men have a high affinity to seek and shop for brands while shopping online. However, through extensive tracking and analysis of the purchase and returns behaviour of men shoppers, Flipkart observed a drastic gap in the demand of consumers compared to goods available in the market.

With this launch, Flipkart aims to squarely solve quality issues and offer products at affordable price points, with great styles, perfect fit, and longevity, and thereby create a trusted brand in a fragmented market of casual men’s wear.

Metronaut has been designed taking inspiration from international trends, reputed fashion forecasting authorities, international market surveys and deep consumer and market research understanding the Indian audience – the styles designed for Metronaut will appeal to the young and fashion-conscious male shopper. Flipkart has extensively and rigorously worked backwards to address customer needs and develop styles that will appeal to Indian men.

Speaking on the launch, Head – Flipkart Fashion commented, Rishi Vasudev, “Men’s fashion is one of our fastest growing categories, and we are one of the dominant players with over 40 per cent market share. With the launch of Metronaut, our objective is expand our men’s fashion portfolio and offer optimum quality products at competitive price points to our male consumers.”

He further added, “Metronaut is expected to help us grow Flipkart’s men clothing business further and enable creation of stickiness for our large male shopper base.”

Every Metronaut product is in par with key quality markers such as tear resistant fabric, lifetime guarantee on collar and cuff stiffness, shrink resistance, zero colour loss, pill resistant, ranges with anti-microbial finish and many more. The quality markers are further validated by international quality control agencies alongside stringent internal quality checks completely controlled by Flipkart.

Product fit, a crucial yet largely overlooked area, has been given special attention in designing the Metronaut range – hundreds of wearer trials have been conducted and the brand has created standard fits suited to the Indian body type.