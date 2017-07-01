Snapdeal announces daily shopping bonanzas

Snapdeal, India’s largest online marketplace, has announced daily shopping bonanzas on its platform.

Developed as a response to insights from consumer data, Snapdeal has devised a strategic combination of curated offers, attractive deals, and a wide assortment, to meet the unique needs of its consumers each day of the week.

This includes the monthly one two three sale, special offers like buy more get more, unique deals on each day of the week and hourly offers like Gone in 60 minutes. Additionally, Snapdeal has partnered with the maximum number of banks in the e-commerce space to ensure convenience and affordability to a cross-section of users, irrespective of the bank services they use.

“A deep understanding of shopper behaviour and preferences, is at the core of our merchandising strategy. We have recently introduced a host of merchandising and promotion innovations, many of them industry firsts, based on these shopper insights. The encouraging response to these innovations reveals that we have an accurate pulse of our shoppers,” said Chief Business Officer Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha.

The unique offers are:

Unbelievable Combos

Using its proprietary analytics panel Snapdeal has designed combination of products with a high mutual purchase affinity. By bundling products that are usually bought together (for example belts and wallets combo in Men’s fashion) or products that are ideal for bundling (Pack of three Deos, LED bulbs for entire home etc.), Snapdeal is able to offer better value for money to its customers.

Buy More Get More

An industry first concept introduced by Snapdeal, Buy More Get More allows customers who are buying 3 products or more together, to avail an additional instant discount of 10% on their complete cart value.

1-2-3 Sale

Snapdeal’s monthly sale event that runs from 1-3rd of every month, focuses on the general merchandising and FMCG category, and is a big hit in tier II cities especially. An additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, over and above discounts of UPTO 70 percent across 120+ categories, makes it an irresistible offer.

Gone in 60 minutes and Deal of the Day

Limited time offer deals like Gone in 60 minutes is an hourly flash sale, run twice every day (between 11:00 am – 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm) bringing the best of impulse purchase products, at rock bottom prices. These include products like bed sheets and home decor, edibles like dry fruit etc.

The Deal of Day is a 24-hourly offer, run across all categories and lasts only till stocks last.

Waah Wednesdays

For Wednesdays, specific price point stores have been created across home, fashion & essentials, to make consumer favorites more affordable. The price range varies from as low as Rs. 199 to Rs. 2,499, ensuring affordability for every pocket.

Friday Blockbuster

Friday Blockbuster offers are supported by the HDFC Bank which offers their credit card customers a 10% off discount on all shopping done on Snapdeal every Friday. The focus of this sale is on high-value items in mobiles and electronics. Shoppers can take advantage of the HDFC offer to avail Industry best pricing in big ticket purchases.

Save Big Sundays

Cart value offers are made live on Sundays. This offer provides carefully curated products across home, fashion and daily essentials, and customers can earn an additional up to 15 per cent of on their entire cart value. This is over and above the already offered super discounts of up to 60 per cent-80 per cent.