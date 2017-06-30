SpiceJet launches its first SpiceStyle retail store in Gurugram

SpiceJet, the country’s favourite low-cost carrier, has unveiled its first brand store for its newly launched e-commerce retail venture – ‘SpiceStyle’ at Galleria, Gurugram. Besides offering the end-customers the opportunity to ‘look and feel’, the store will function as a premium channel to offer the latest in fashion and lifestyle across 12 different brands including a signature Rohit Bal collection.

With SpiceStyle, the airline aims to further boost its ancillary revenue income which has witnessed a phenomenal growth from 6 per cent to around 17 per cent in the last two years. The launch of its first physical store marks SpiceStyle’s entry into the offline segment besides its e-commerce portal and a brand store launched in association with Amazon.

CMD, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh said, “SpiceStyle, is an exciting new business venture by SpiceJet, which will help further enhance our ancillary revenues. I am delighted to unveil SpiceStyle’s retail store which complements our e-commerce portal and brand stores on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. SpiceStyle promises to provide customers with the same brand experience as the parent airline enabling them to travel in comfort and style.”

The airline is all set to woo its customers with some very exciting offers attached to the venture. Under the Rohit Bal series, one can buy products worth Rs 25,000 and above and get a return ticket for 1 person to Goa absolutely free. Whereas in case of a purchase worth Rs 40,000 and above one can get a return ticket for 2 persons to Goa absolutely free.

SpiceStyle has also rolled out inaugural offers on other brands conferring discounts up to 25 per cent on Caprio (sunglasses), Lesk (Jewellery), Forst (Accessories), Vajero (Bags & trolleys), Inscripto (Stationery) and Modello (Collectables) among others. As a part of the inaugural offer, the airline is also offering customers, a return ticket to Bangkok.

Initially conceived as an in-flight only service, SpiceStyle, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, now exists in the form of an e-commerce portal (www.spicestyle.com). In a new initiative, SpiceStyle recently joined hands with the global ecommerce giant, Amazon.in and launched an all new brand store www.amazon.in/spicestyle.

The airline’s shopping endeavour offers a huge assortment of products ranging from sunglasses, wrist watches, backpacks, silicone luggage tags among others. The new venture also offers an exclusive brand line — Rohit Bal series.