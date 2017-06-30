Digital Marketing: From alternate platform to essential tool for strong brand differentiation

UrsDigitally, a MaxMobility venture is a 360-degree digital marketing agency enabling branding and lead generation for clients globally. In January 2017, MaxMobility acquired MAGNE Consulting, a boutique content marketing and creative agency and this led to the creation of UrsDigitally. The UrsDigitally founding team has five partners – Amit Lakhmani, Ayesha Hazra, Amitava Bhattacharya, Abhishek Chamaria and Mitul Das and together, they bring in almost 100+ years of experience in the Technology, Marketing, Consulting, Design and Analytics space. In an interaction with IMAGES Retail, the core team of UrsDigitally talks about the evolving role of digital marketing.

What is the modus operandi of UrsDigitally?

UrsDigitally offers a unique consultative approach to its customers. What differentiates them from other digital agencies is the fact that the digital campaigns conceived by them are business focused and measurable, embedded with a strong project management framework. So, while you work with UrsDigitally you are sure to experience a seamless blend of creativity and encounter a result-oriented mindset.

What retail clients do you handle? What kind of services do you provide them with?

Ursdigitally has traditionally been strong on retail as a vertical and have serviced retail clients like Moustache, Turtle, Himalaya Opticals, Mobel, Chandrani Pearls, Titas, and Apple Eye through their erstwhile MAGNE avatar for many years now. The services offered include digital strategy, digital profiling, video marketing, lead generation & online reputation management.

Recent acquisitions like Minu Bed sheets, Tea Trove, Orient (Neotial Hospitality Group), and Thesis have bolstered the company’s position in the retail ecosystem. Moreover, the integration with parent group MaxMobility – a leader in the technology and enterprise mobility space also positions UrsDigitally uniquely as a digital transformation enabler for retail brands globally.

What, according to you, are the gap areas in digital marketing by retailers and how is UrsDigitally helping bridge this gap?

The key gap areas for retailers today is implementing the Omnichannel experience for clients. Given that every passing day the customer is expecting a new touch point with the retail brand, it is becoming practically impossible for retailers to keep pace.

The biggest challenge perceived in such cases is to constantly make the brand visible on the desired channels and churn channel specific content in a consistent manner. UrsDigitally has been investing a lot in creating a strong content team, which in conjunction with the brand research team, is churning out content in all possible forms (including GIFs, Videos, Blogs, Creative Content, and Infographics). All this content is aligned with the brand as well as their consumer base. Additionally, we have partnered Shopify, a global leader in the e-commerce space, to roll out robust e-commerce / m-commerce touch points for brands.

Share some success stories of your retail clients?

We have been privileged to work with some of the most reputed retail brands. Here are some interesting case studies:

Conceiving and designing the entire digital portfolio for Moustache, which today has one of the best Social Media platforms boasting of more than 80,000+ subscribers

Design and management of digital positioning for Country Roads, a hospitality brand. Today Digital has become one of the key sources of their revenue generation (i.e. bookings). We have also enabled them with innovative client connect programs

Ek Jodi Juta, a CSR program from the house of Titas Footwear has helped the brand carve a niche for itself in the school shoes segment. The program, which was promoted in the digital space, has attracted media bytes from top dailies including Mumbai Mirror

Do you only cater to Kolkata based retailers? Any plans to take your business to a pan India level?

UrsDigitally has started its expansion program pan India and now has clients from cities like Siliguri, Pune, Bangalore as well as Mumbai. With 200+ people and state of the art infrastructure at Ecospace, Rajarhat, UrsDigitally aspires to position itself as the most innovative and trusted Digital Transformation brand for the retail segment nationally.

How has digital marketing and strategizing evolved in the past couple of years? What is the future of digital marketing?

Just like every other trend, digital marketing too started with lots of hype and hoopla but over the years – primarily because of the change in consumer behavioral pattern – has emerged as one of the most talked about promotional strategies in today’s world. Digital consumer research, crowd sourcing, social listening and sentiment analysis are assets which are being built on top of strong digital foundations and are termed as disruptive as they challenge the conventional way of doing and managing businesses.

Digital marketing is rapidly advancing from being an alternate platform to connect with end users to a platform which, when implemented well, can give your brand a strong differentiation.