Amazon India announces first ever Prime Day in India

Amazon India has announced its first Prime Day to be held on Tuesday July 11, 2017. Prime members can enjoy 30 hours of deal shopping starting at 6:00 pm on Monday, July 10 – and be the first in India to get exclusive access to over 30 exclusive new launches from the country’s top brands.

Prime Day is an annual event which has expanded to 13 countries this year including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.

Commenting on Prime Day, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India, Amit Agarwal said, “Prime is our flagship program which brings to members the best of Amazon with unlimited free fast delivery, ad-free video streaming, exclusive selection and deals, and much more. We are humbled by the tremendous response to Prime since its launch less than a year ago. We are thrilled to bring Prime Day to India, curating a special experience for our members with 30 hours of exclusive shopping and new streaming content.”

Prime members will be the first in India to get exclusive access to the latest launches from over 30 major brands like Honor Mobile Phones, IFB, LG, Sharp, ASICS, Rocky S, GAP, Lavie, Louis Philippe, Lego, Delsey and Puma among others.

Members topping up their balance starting June 29 will get extra 20 per cent cashback upto Rs 200. When members use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience on Amazon.in.

All Prime members who shop on Prime Day will get assured offers worth Rs 1,100 from MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow and Swiggy.com. Customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards can avail a 15 per cent cashback of upto Rs.2000/ on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

Small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon offering deals to Prime members are excited about Prime Day. There will be thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs participating in the celebration. Sharing his excitement about Prime Day coming a small business owner Manish Jain of Jaipur based Cosmoking said: “I launched my store on Amazon.in in July 2016 and my business has expanded exponentially in a relatively short span of time. Ever since the launch of Prime in India last year, the number of orders have increased manifold thanks to faster deliveries. I am absolutely thrilled about Prime Day being held in India and am geared up to leverage the opportunity to reach out to many more Prime members.”