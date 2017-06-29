Indresh Pradhan, Head – IT, Kaya Limited

With over 14 years of experience in leading teams on tech-enabled business transformation projects for Reliance Brands (Luxury Retail Unit of Reliance Industries), Future Group, Venture Infotek, Susquehanna International and Synygy, Indresh Pradhan is adept at Program and Project Management.

His other areas of expertise include Technology Strategy, Solution Design, Partner Engagement, Client Management and setting up and managing PMO.

A deep understanding of Customer Engagement Programs and Retail Analytics has enabled him to successfully implement the ‘Follow-the-Sun Support Strategy’ between USA, Romania and India; managing teams across continents.

According to Pradhan, the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are Blockchain is becoming mainstream, it will change fundamental design of systems; Financial Inclusion – if cash is king, then king is dead – long live the new king (digital money) and Ability of churn big data and create analytical insights is democratized and not restricted only to the large organization.

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are Omnichannel – The thin blur line between online and off line is nearly erased – highly focused personalised product/services and multiple delivery mechanics – ‘Social Retail’, shared Pradhan.

Pradhan has excelled in all quarters of life, then be it his profession or education. He was awarded the Dean’s Fellowship at Drexel University for Academic Excellence.