Govind Singh, Director IT, Levi Strauss & Co.

Govind Singh is a business-savvy IT person, helping and supporting the business to grow with the help of his global IT experience in various domains like apparel retail, retail, automobiles and consumer goods. His specialty is working and communicating closely with business teams, using a common language called business and contributing to the growth of business.

Prior to joining Levi Strauss & Co., he has worked as IT Head with Metro Cash & Carry India. He was supporting business growth and new store openings by consistent implementation of technology.

He has also worked as Assistant Manager IT with Gillette India and Eicher Tractors.

According to Singh, the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology are Big Data, Massive Proliferation of Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT).

The three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience are Impactful Presence in Social Media, Virtual Store Experience and Omnichannel retailing together with near real user experience, shared Singh