Store Innovation: Lladró Boutique in Gurugram gets an international look

Lladró, the internationally renowned Spanish porcelain brand has opened the doors of its newly revamped boutique in Gurugram at Ambience Mall. With a light, airy and welcoming space that reflects the brand’s essence, the new outlet joins the latest generation of Lladró stores in the world’s top destinations including New York, London, Moscow, Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Madrid, Cancun, Osaka, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, among others.

The new store showcases the range of Lladró products, from its traditional, finely detailed figurines to its latest collection of contemporary decorative lighting.

Speaking on the association, CEO, Lladro India, Nikhil Lamba said,” Lladro believes in exclusivity and innovation and newly revamped store inhibits both perfectly. The new boutique has been conceptualized on the line of our international stores. The new look and feel aesthetically complement our product offerings. We have also introduced new range of premium Chandeliers, Wall Lights and Table lamps to focus more on utility with luxury”.

With this new boutique, Asia is now one of the Spanish brand’s key focal points. These new boutiques are part of the brand’s expansion policy in place since 2012 when it opened a boutique at 500 Madison Avenue in New York —one of its international flagships. Lladró spaces newly opened worldwide are added to its distribution network, which has nearly 1,000 outlets across five continents. A network that counts on the value of those many distributors that have supported the brand since the beginning.

A new concept boutique

The design of the new boutiques is driven by the Lladró family’s creative vision, which has always been central to the brand’s constant evolution. Its unique distinctive appearance, based primarily on the color white and curved lines, was conceived in conjunction with the Spanish designer Jaime Hayon, who has been collaborating with the brand for almost a decade now.

The interior design is inspired by the idea of a gallery or museum as the ideal place to exhibit the wealth of decorative art porcelain. Using an organic contemporary language, the store design seeks to offer the perfect frame for the whole breadth of the brand’s sculpture, regardless of kind, shape or color, while lending maximum visibility to the individual features of each piece. Here the different kinds and coloring do not compete with each other. Instead each one stands out within the space allotted to it. The simplicity of the display elements creates a platform where diversity does not produce confusion but offers each piece space to breath.